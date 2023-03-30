Denton County ranks among healthiest in Texas

Denton County is one of the healthiest counties in Texas, according to a new study.

The 2023 County Health Rankings, which raise awareness about the many factors influencing health and how vastly health varies in different communities, were recently released, Denton County Public Helath announced Wednesday. According to the 2023 report, Denton County ranked second in health outcomes out of 254 Texas counties.

Health outcome rankings are primarily based on quality and length of life measures, according to the DCPH news release. Denton County also ranked fourth in health factors – made up of health behaviors, clinical care, social and economic factors and physical environment.

“It’s time again to celebrate being the second healthiest county in Texas–a distinction that highlights many positive factors, and also underscores how fortunate we are to live in a place that emphasizes health and wellness,” said DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson. “This annual ranking is also a reminder to look for ways to improve access to healthcare and advocate for our families, friends and neighbors to living long, happy, healthy lives.”

Denton County outperforms the state and the United States in health behaviors such as adult obesity, access to exercise opportunities, and sexually transmitted infections. Additionally, Denton County has higher rates of high school completion, some college, and lower rates of children living in poverty than Texas and the United States.

“With our ranking as among the healthiest counties in Texas, Denton County works closely with community members and organizations to promote health and well-being of our residents,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “By working together, we make Denton County a great place to live, work and play.”

Visit CountyHealthRankings.org for detailed findings from the 2023 County Health Rankings for Denton County and counties nationwide. For more information about DCPH, visit DentonCounty.gov/health.