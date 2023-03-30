Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

GoFundMe set up after Denton woman died suddenly after giving birth

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
A screenshot of the GoFundMe page for Camylle Bowen's family.

A GoFundMe online fundraiser is currently collecting donations for the family of a young Denton woman who died unexpectedly Saturday, two days after giving birth to a baby girl.

On March 23, Camylle Bowen gave birth to baby Josephine, according to the GoFundMe. Camylle and her fiancé, Kyle Ables, “spent a full day showering Josephine with all the love and cuddles,” the GoFundMe says. But then, tragically, Camylle died unexpectedly, two days after Josephine was born.

“Camylle was a proud new mom, a loving fiancé, a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, and best friend to everyone that had the privilege of knowing her,” the GoFundMe says. “She was her brothers’ biggest fan, her moms best friend, and Kyle’s soulmate and better half. She was overjoyed to become a mother and wife, in fact, that’s all she’s talked about for the last 9 months.”

The GoFundMe set a goal of raising $100,000 for funeral costs and the future needs for Josephine and Kyle. As of Thursday, more than $72,000 has been donated.

Click here to donate.

Previous articleDenton County ranks among healthiest in Texas
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.