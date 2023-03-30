GoFundMe set up after Denton woman died suddenly after giving birth

A GoFundMe online fundraiser is currently collecting donations for the family of a young Denton woman who died unexpectedly Saturday, two days after giving birth to a baby girl.

On March 23, Camylle Bowen gave birth to baby Josephine, according to the GoFundMe. Camylle and her fiancé, Kyle Ables, “spent a full day showering Josephine with all the love and cuddles,” the GoFundMe says. But then, tragically, Camylle died unexpectedly, two days after Josephine was born.

“Camylle was a proud new mom, a loving fiancé, a daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, and best friend to everyone that had the privilege of knowing her,” the GoFundMe says. “She was her brothers’ biggest fan, her moms best friend, and Kyle’s soulmate and better half. She was overjoyed to become a mother and wife, in fact, that’s all she’s talked about for the last 9 months.”

The GoFundMe set a goal of raising $100,000 for funeral costs and the future needs for Josephine and Kyle. As of Thursday, more than $72,000 has been donated.

Click here to donate.