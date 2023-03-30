Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department in December 2022 had 396 calls for service and in January 2023 had 366 calls for service. 17 resulted in incident reports and 15 motor vehicle crash reports were taken. Here are some recent police calls:

December 3: An officer received a stolen license plate notification from a Flock LPR camera, located and stopped the vehicle. Further investigation revealed the driver had outstanding warrants. The driver was arrested and the plates were returned to Lewisville PD for further investigation.

December 6: An officer responded to the 800 block of Rockgate Road regarding an animal bite report. Further investigation revealed a resident had been bitten by a dog and received treatment at a local hospital.

December 16: An officer responded to the 7-11 at 2670 FM 407 regarding a theft report. Further investigation revealed a male and a female stole a 12 pack of beer. The male was subsequently identified through social media.

December 17: An officer responded to the Kroger at 3400 FM 407 regarding a person with a gun. Further investigation revealed the person was found in the parking lot in a vehicle that was stolen in Argyle. Argyle took custody of the driver, and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

December 18: An officer responded to the 700 block of Badminton Drive regarding a possible mail theft. Further investigation revealed a vehicle was seen driving up to mailbox and quickly leaving. A search of the Flock LPR system revealed a possible vehicle match. The investigation is ongoing.

December 21: An officer responded to the 1200 block of Saddlebrook Way regarding a dog bite report. Further investigation revealed a worker’s family member was bitten by the homeowner’s dog. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a minor injury.

December 24: An officer stopped a vehicle for expired registration. Further investigation revealed the driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant for assault. The driver was also charged with Driving While License Invalid with a Previous Conviction.

December 26: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Timerberidge Lane for a theft report. Further investigation revealed someone had taken scaffolding without permission. Investigation is ongoing.

December 29: An officer was dispatched to the 1300 block of Appaloosa Circle regarding an attempted burglary of a vehicle. Further information revealed an unknown subject attempted to open a car door but was scared away by the resident’s camera alarm. Investigation is ongoing.

December 29: Officers responded to the 2600 block of FM 407 regarding a terroristic threat report. Further investigation revealed two drivers were involved in a road rage incident and one of the drivers attempted to pepper spray the other.

December 30: An officer met with a citizen at the police department regarding a burglary of a motor vehicle report. Further investigation revealed an unknown suspect had entered his unlocked vehicle and removed the contents of his wallet. Investigation is ongoing.

January 5: An officer responded to the 190 block of Stonewood Blvd. regarding a fraud report. Further investigation revealed a suspect used the victim’s identity for a purchase at Lowes. The suspect was later identified through social media and a warrant was obtained. Investigation is ongoing.

January 7: An officer stopped a vehicle for driving recklessly through the Kroger parking lot. Further investigation revealed the driver was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The driver was issued a citation and released without his contraband.

January 15: An officer responded to the 7-11 at 2670 FM 407 for a report of possible intoxicated juveniles buying alcohol with a fake ID. Further investigation revealed one of the occupants of the vehicle involved bought beer with a fake ID. Citations were issued and the juveniles were released to parents.

January 24: An officer responded to the 1000 block of Palomino Circle regarding an auto theft report. Further investigation revealed the resident’s pickup truck had been stolen from the driveway between 3 and 4 a.m. It was later located at a hotel in Dallas. Mesquite Police assisted with the investigation and a suspect was later identified. The pickup was later returned to the owner. Investigation is ongoing.

