Thursday, March 30, 2023
Local groups to host Denton ISD Board candidate forums

By Mark Smith
Guyer High School

The Denton ISD Council of PTAs and Denton Chamber of Commerce will host several forums for candidates running for expiring seats on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

In Place 6, Charlie Stinson, Teery Senne and Lori Tays are seeking to replace Dr. Jim Alexander, who did not seek reelection. In Place 7, Carolyn Rachaner is challenging Dr. Patsy Sosa-Sanchez’s reelection bid.

The candidate forums are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in April, rotating through each Denton ISD high school, according to a news release from the Council of PTAs. All candidates have been invited to all of the events, but their attendance at each event is not guaranteed.

The location and dates are:

  • April 5: Ryan High School, 5101 East McKinney St.
  • April 12: Denton High School, 3001 Bronco Way
  • April 19: Guyer High School, 7501 Teasley Lane
  • April 26: Brawell High School, 26750 East University Drive
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

