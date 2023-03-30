Local groups to host Denton ISD Board candidate forums

The Denton ISD Council of PTAs and Denton Chamber of Commerce will host several forums for candidates running for expiring seats on the Denton ISD Board of Trustees.

In Place 6, Charlie Stinson, Teery Senne and Lori Tays are seeking to replace Dr. Jim Alexander, who did not seek reelection. In Place 7, Carolyn Rachaner is challenging Dr. Patsy Sosa-Sanchez’s reelection bid.

The candidate forums are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday in April, rotating through each Denton ISD high school, according to a news release from the Council of PTAs. All candidates have been invited to all of the events, but their attendance at each event is not guaranteed.

The location and dates are: