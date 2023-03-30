Thursday, March 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

DCTA’s GoZone rideshare service completes 1 millionth ride

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Honored as two of the top-rated drivers at GoZone, Duncan Engler and Lakeatha Rhoden received certificates of appreciation for outstanding customer service and for contributing toward the achievement of the one millionth completed ride (photo courtesy of DCTA).

Denton County Transportation Authority on Thursday celebrated GoZone, an on-demand rideshare service launched 18 months ago, for completing one million rides.

DCTA and Via, the TransitTech provider for GoZone, held a ceremonial one-millionth ride and honored “superstar” GoZone drivers at the Downtown Denton Transit Center on Thursday morning.

“The one-millionth completed ride for GoZone is a truly remarkable achievement, and it represents an incredible amount of work our teams have accomplished in only 18 months,” said Paul A. Cristina, Chief Executive Officer of DCTA. “The strong success of GoZone has placed DCTA among the top 25 transit agencies in the United States supplying demand-response microtransit service, meaning DCTA is truly a national leader in this arena.”

GoZone launched in September 2021 with a fleet of dedicated minivans providing safe, economical and efficient transportation options to residents in Denton, Lewisville and Highland Village through a mobile app-based service. More than 640,000 rides were completed in the first year, according to DCTA, and demand has steadily increased as GoZone set a record with more than 71,000 rides completed in one month (January 2023), making it one of the most popular on-demand public transit services in the nation.

“Even more gratifying for us is that GoZone is providing outstanding service to our customers, with more than 98-percent of riders giving us a five-star rating in the app,” said Cristina. “That really shows how much GoZone drivers care about providing good service, and how much our customers appreciate it.”

GoZone has also proven to be a common way to connect to other modes of transit. According to a survey from spring 2022, more than a third of GoZone riders report using the service to connect with DCTA’s other public transit modes, such as buses and trains.

GoZone launched with the goal of expanding the community’s access to equitable public transportation in the most cost-effective way possible, by deploying easy-to-use technology. GoZone has achieved notable data points that indicate success toward that goal, according to DCTA, including:

  • 80% of GoZone trips are to-and-from essential destinations such as grocery stores, healthcare, schools, workplaces, social services or other transit hubs
  • 42%of GoZone customers report their annual income as less than $25,000
  • 44% of GoZone customers identify as people of color
  • 71% of GoZone customers do not own a personal car

GoZone has also made consistent improvements in operational quality in recent months, with great gains in the rate of rides completed, in numbers of people moved per hour, and in on-time performance, according to Javier Trilla, DCTA Assistant Vice President for IT and Innovation.

Previous articleLocal groups to host Denton ISD Board candidate forums
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.