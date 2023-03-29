Wednesday, March 29, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Denton County launching new mental health program

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson speaks during Tuesday's Denton County Commissioners Court meeting, photo courtesy of Denton County

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday approved the hiring of two full-time mental health navigators under the direction of the Denton County Public Health to launch a new program that will make it easier for individuals to find available resources to address non-emergency mental health concerns.

As part of DCPH Links, navigators will assess the help-seeker’s need, make direct referrals to service providers, follow up to assess if the linkage was successful, build and maintain an online mental health resource directory and track community assets and gaps in services, according to a county news release. DCPH Links will make initial contact with those seeking mental health services within three business days. The program is anticipated to come online this summer.

Anyone experiencing a mental health emergency should call the crisis line at 1-800-762-0157.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell said the idea of navigators for mental health started when officials noted an increasing number of inmates with mental health issues.

“They decided the best decision was to have navigators, find out what problems existed and find the resources needed to address the issues,” Mitchell said.

DCPH was determined as the best place for the navigators to position the program in a manner in which, once funding from the American Rescue Plan Act ran out, DCPH would be able to find additional grant funds to cover costs of the mental health navigators, Mitchell said. When she learned of a 5-year-old who ran in to traffic because he no longer wanted to live, “it touched my heart,” Mitchell said.

“We, here in Denton County, can help,” she said.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads echoed her sentiments, adding: “We realize there is a need for more mental health resources. Hopefully, this one-stop-shop navigator system will be able to walk them through the process and help them seek treatment and reduce the ping-pong effect of bouncing around.”

Previous articleUpdate: I-35W reopened after major crash
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.