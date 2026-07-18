Lewisville High School students involved in shooting at short-term rental, officials say

Shots rang out at a short-term rental property in Little Elm Friday night, and officials believe a majority of the people involved were from Lewisville High School.

Little Elm police officers responded to a report of gunshots and a large group of juveniles running through a neighborhood near White Oak Drive and White Pine Drive.

After a preliminary investigation, officials found that a large group of teens, a majority of whom allegedly attend Lewisville High School, held a birthday party at a short-term rental property in the area.

Sometime during the event, around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, shots were fired.

Officials said one of the teens was shot, but the injury was not life-threatening and took themself to a local hospital before police arrived.

Little Elm PD is still investigating the incident, and detectives with the department are continuing to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

“At this time, the incident appears to be isolated, and the investigating remains ongoing with no threat to the public,” said Little Elm PD in a press release.

Local departments assisted in the response, including the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Frisco PD and Oak Point PD.

According to the town, parties and events at short-term rental properties are illegal, and the town will be reviewing further how it can enforce the rules, including potential action against owners of the property.

“The Town of Little Elm reminds residents and visitors that Town ordinances prohibit parties and events at short-term rental properties,” said Little Elm PD. “These regulations are in place to help protect the safety and quality of life of our neighborhoods and to reduce the likelihood of incidents involving large, unsupervised gatherings.”

Little Elm PD encourages anyone with information to reach out to the department.