Lewisville High quarterback could return for game against Flower Mound

Lewisville High School could get back its original starting quarterback in time to play against Flower Mound on Friday, Oct. 23, according to a report from the Dallas Morning News, if all goes well at a scheduled University Interscholastic League state executive committee hearing.

The hearing, scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22, will determine if Lewisville quarterback Laykon Brassfield is eligible to play football at the varsity level for the Farmers.

He was originally ruled ineligible at the end of September, just before district competition began with the Battle of the Axe rivalry game against Marcus.

The original hearing decided Brassfield had not transferred from North Edmond High School in Oklahoma to Lewisville for athletic purposes, but did unanimously declared that Brassfield did not meet the UIL’s criteria for a bona fide residence in Lewisville ISD or the Lewisville High School boundary zone.

According to previous reporting, Brassfield’s family had used a house in Argyle ISD to enroll Brassfield’s younger siblings in Argyle ISD, but used a different address of an RV, and later an apartment, to enroll Brassfield at Lewisville.

DMN reported on Oct. 9 that Brassfield’s attorney appealed the eligibility decision in an attempt to play against Denton Guyer that day, but he couldn’t get a new district executive committee hearing scheduled in time.

According to Brassfield’s family, they live in the apartment within the Lewisville High School attendance boundary, but assisted a grandparent with a lease on a property in the Argyle ISD attendance zone.

With Brassfield, the Farmers started 3-0, but were forced to vacate those wins after he was ruled ineligible. Since then, the Farmers have gone undefeated against Marcus, Frisco Wakeland and powerhouse Denton Guyer with backup quarterback Aiden Evans, who is being recruited as a safety.

Lewisville’s non-district wins could be reinstated if Brassfield ends up being ruled eligible. According to DMN, the soonest Brassfield will be eligible is for the district matchup against Flower Mound, which has gotten off to a hot start.

However, that will only be in the case the UIL were to rule him eligible and overturn the district executive committee decision from Sept. 25.