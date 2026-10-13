Denton PD searching for man suspected of murdering wife

Denton police and the FBI are searching for a man who they believe murdered his wife and fled to New Mexico.

According to a Monday press release from officials, 49-year-old Richard Pastor Perez is suspected of murdering his estranged wife, 42-year-old Marijulin Daiuru Briceño Arrieta.

Denton PD said Briceño Arrieta’s family reported her missing after her and Perez met around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 28 at an apartment in the 1900 block of N. Ruddell Street.

Following the meet up, Briceño Arrieta’s family members were unable to reach her nor Perez, and filed a police report because of Perez’s alleged abusive past.

When police investigated, they found Briceño Arrieta’s vehicle abandoned near the apartment, but did not find Perez’s white 2013 Ford Escape.

During their investigation, detectives believe Perez killed Briceño Arrieta and has since fled the state.

Officials said the license plates on Briceño Arrieta and Perez’s vehicles had been swapped, and, when entered into the Flock database, showed the vehicle they believe Perez has been driving pass through Wichita Falls along Hwy 287 and into New Mexico.

Flock data shows that the vehicle passed through Wichita Falls around 9 p.m. on Sept. 28, then the eastern side of Amarillo area after 1 a.m. on Sept. 29, and again on the west side of Amarillo around 10:44 p.m. on Sept. 29.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department in New Mexico, the vehicle believed to be driven by Perez was located in the city after recovering video evidence showing the vehicle at an Albuquerque hotel on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

In addition, a man matching Perez’s description was seen exiting the vehicle before abandoning it in the parking lot, but no one else was seen with him.

“Based on evidence recovered during the investigation, detectives believe Perez killed Briceño Arrieta and have obtained an arrest warrant for murder,” said Denton PD in a press release. “Extensive efforts to locate both Perez and Briceño Arrieta are ongoing, but have been unsuccessful as of Tuesday afternoon.”

Denton County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest of Perez. Anonymous tips regarding Perez’s whereabouts can be submitted by calling the organization at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477) or visiting the organization’s website.