Argyle’s Annual Trunk or Treat promises a spooktacular night of family fun

Halloween fun is rolling into Argyle as the community prepares for an evening of candy, costumes, decorated cars and family-friendly festivities at the sixth annual Argyle Community Trunk or Treat.

The free event will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Christian School, 1301 S. Hwy 377.

Families can enjoy an array of activities, including creatively decorated car trunks filled with candy, bounce houses, a petting zoo, hot dogs and a foam party featuring foam cannons.

Children will also have an opportunity to get an up-close look at police and fire vehicles on display.

The event is hosted by the Town of Argyle, Argyle Police Department and Argyle Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, along with several local churches, including The Well Church, Tribes Church, Argyle Community Church, Argyle United Methodist Church, The Grove Church, The Door Church and The Gate Church.

Admission is free, and Traveling Tom’s Coffee Truck will offer complimentary drinks to the first 100 customers.

Now in its sixth year, the annual celebration brings together local families, churches, first responders and community organizations for a festive evening ahead of Halloween.