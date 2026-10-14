Schmidt: Wise choices protect the heart of Argyle

October begins a new fiscal year for the town of Argyle, and one of the most important responsibilities your Town Council has is deciding how your tax dollars will be wisely used.

I’m an accountant by trade, so you probably won’t be surprised that I enjoy digging into the numbers. But your entire Town Council takes this responsibility very seriously. These are your neighbors and fellow residents sitting at the dais, asking hard questions and scrutinizing how we spend your money.

My philosophy is simple: The most important thing is how wisely we use each dollar.

Our newly adopted budget reflects that. General Fund expenditures are down approximately 2.6%, while revenues are projected to increase approximately 4.8%. At the same time, we are entering a significant period of capital investment — dollars we have been saving for years that will now go toward tangible, helpful improvements our residents will see and use.

We’ve also worked hard to reduce ongoing expenses. One major change was restructuring Public Works, reducing town staffing and outsourcing to private services such as mowing, electrical work, janitorial services and refuse collection. That gives us access to specialized vendors while controlling long-term costs.

And we aren’t afraid to challenge a price.

At our September Town Council meeting, I questioned the cost of a proposed professional services agreement for final engineering work associated with Main Street. The council ultimately approved a significantly reduced amount while still expecting high standards.

That’s what I mean by watching every dollar.

Careful budgeting also lets us prepare for tomorrow. We have been saving for major capital needs, including a new police station. Good stewardship, however, isn’t only about money. It’s also about strategic and thoughtful growth that keeps Argyle the charming small town that it is.

In September, the council strengthened our tree-preservation requirements, protecting more of our trees and increasing replacement requirements when protected trees are removed. We’re also looking for opportunities to plant more trees and preserve the rural character residents value.

Drive FM 407 between FM 1830 and Hwy 377 and look around. The trees, open spaces and backroads are part of what makes Argyle beautiful.

That’s the Argyle I want us all to protect.

We can invest in roads, public safety and our future without losing sight of what makes this town a special community.

As always, thank you for allowing me to be your voice at Town Hall.

Argyle Community Events

Fall Clean-Up Day is Oct. 17 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Town Hall, offering Argyle residents free disposal of many household items. The Argyle Police Department’s Trunk or Treat is also Oct. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Christian.

Early voting begins Oct. 19, and Argyle Town Hall will serve as an early voting location through Oct. 30. Election Day is Nov. 3.

The town’s annual Arbor Day event — and, this year, its 145th birthday celebration — is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at Town Hall. The event will feature booths, a bounce house, a tree giveaway, food trucks and more. argylebiz.com/events.

The Lions Club will host its annual Cookie Crawl fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 21, around Argyle. The Argyle Business Association will also host its monthly Trading Post 1881 gift show at Settlers Center and serve as a Cookie Crawl location. argylebiz.com/events.