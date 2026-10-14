Denton County reports another human case of West Nile Virus

Temperatures are so close to dropping in North Texas, but they haven’t, meaning mosquitos are still around pestering Denton County residents.

A sixth human case of West Nile Virus in Denton County was reported by county officials Tuesday afternoon.

According to Denton County Public Health, the person diagnosed lives in the City of Denton, but no further information was released.

The calendar says fall has arrived in Denton County, but the thermostats say otherwise. With temperatures hopefully falling soon, it will send the mosquitos away for the season.

Reports of mosquito trap samples testing positive for West Nile Virus in Denton County date all the way back to May, and the first reported human case of West Nile Virus in the county was back in July.

“Even though temperatures are decreasing, preventing mosquito-borne illnesses remains a priority,” said Juan Rodriguez, DCPH’s chief epidemiologist and assistant director. “Protecting ourselves from mosquito bites is a preventive practice easily done before heading outdoors.”

DCPH advises residents to take the following steps to minimize the risk of contracting WNV:

Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood to minimize mosquito breeding sites such as bird baths, flowerpots and clogged rain gutters. Consider using BTI briquettes, often called mosquito dunks, in standing water that cannot be eliminated.

Dress in long sleeves and pants when you are outside and spray thin clothing with repellent.

Defend yourself by using EPA-registered repellent. Check for ingredients like DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

Please visit the DCPH West Nile Virus website at DentonCounty.gov/WNV for additional information, including mosquito maps, latest news and facts about WNV.