Meet the candidates event set for Sunday in Harvest

Southern Denton County voters will have an opportunity to meet candidates from multiple political parties at a free, nonpartisan event from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at The Front Porch at Harvest, 1690 Treeline Drive in Argyle.

The event will feature 19 confirmed candidates running for local, county, state and federal offices, according to organizer Laura Latimer. Attendees can ask questions and learn more about the candidates ahead of early voting, which begins Monday, Oct. 19.

The following candidates have confirmed their attendance, according to the organizer:

Pat Dixon, Libertarian — Texas Governor

Shehla Faizi, Green — Texas Comptroller

Steven Shook, Democrat — U.S. House, District 26

Amy Taylor, Democrat — State Board Of Education, District 14

Darren Hamilton, Libertarian — Texas House, District 57

Ray Stith, Democrat — Texas House, District 57

Julie Evans, Democrat — Texas House, District 64

Detrick Deburr, Democrat — Texas House, District 65

Mitch Little, Republican — Texas House, District 65

Nick Pappas, Democrat — Denton County Judge

Dale Frey, Democrat — Denton County Clerk

Juli Luke, Republican — Denton County Clerk

David Wylie, Republican — Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Stephanie Draper, Democrat — Denton County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Seth Fuller, Democrat — 481st District Court Judge

Alan Wheeler, Republican — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1

Katrina D. Moore, Democrat — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Harris Hughey, Republican — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

Will Robertson, Democrat — Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4

A representative of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa’s campaign is also expected to attend, although Hinojosa is not scheduled to appear.

The event is open to all ages, and parking is available at nearby Argyle West Elementary School. Free registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.

For tickets, visit meetdentoncandidates.org/tickets. A current list of participating candidates is available at meetdentoncandidates.org/candidates.