Urban Air Adventure Park ready to open Denton location

A new indoor trampoline and adventure park will open its doors for the first time on Halloween.

Urban Air Adventure Park will open its new Denton location Saturday.

It will be located at 3615 E McKinney Street, on the east side of Denton.

The new location will be owned by a local family, which is excited to serve the Denton area and surrounding communities.

“Our family is deeply committed to inspiring healthy, active lifestyles for local kids,” said the Ray family. “We are working hard to build a high-quality space the Denton community will love.”

Some key attractions at the new park include indoor slides, the Sky Rider, climbing walls and a warrior course.

Urban Air claims to be one of the best destinations in the nation for families to enjoy fun and host birthday parties and a variety of other big group events.

The new Denton center hopes to give the community a place to log off and connect.

“Dedicated to giving local youth opportunities to step away from screens and digital devices, the Ray family and their team are building a clean, safe and affordable destination focused on robust physical activity,” said Urban Air in a press release. “The park will feature all-day entertainment for kids of all ages, bringing families together for active play.”

Urban Air also has locations in Southlake, North Fort Worth and Frisco.

For more information, visit the Urban Air Denton website.