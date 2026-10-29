Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 21, a group of teenage boys tried a little too hard to impress a group of teenage girls at Kids Kastle Park on two separate occasions. Their game could use some work, as police said the boys made inappropriate comments that resulted in them being reported to the school resource officer. Their pickup lines ultimately resulted in a parental pickup.

On Aug. 22, a man called police after seeing a “Muslim woman wearing a long outfit and headdress” purchase 30 to 40 prepaid cellphones at Walmart, which he believed was suspicious. The caller said he had also notified the FBI. Walmart management confirmed the purchase was legal.

Later that day, an elderly couple who had enjoyed a few too many drinks used a little liquid courage to get into an argument at a local restaurant over the check. In the end, the bill wasn’t the only thing that needed settling.

On Aug. 25, a teenager hired to walk a resident’s dogs got more than they bargained for when arriving at the home. The elderly homeowner was exercising in the nude when the teen opened the door to get the dogs. Police determined no criminal offense had occurred, and the homeowner described the encounter as “unfortunate.”

On Sept. 1, an anonymous tip alerted police to a possible drug operation at a local residence. Officers contacted the suspect’s parole officer, who said the person wasn’t at the residence at all — he was in rehab.

On Sept. 2, a teenager slipped away from church with her boyfriend, prompting her worried parents to call police. While officers were speaking with the parents, the teen returned to the church and confessed where she had been.

On Sept. 4, an estate sale went awry after an unknown suspect carved some inappropriate language into furniture and turned on a stove containing several pots and pans. With no surveillance cameras or sign-in sheet, investigators didn’t have much to go on, leaving police with a cold case and a hot stove.

On Sept. 9, a resident decided to save a few bucks by handling a pesky armadillo himself after learning what professional removal would cost. He called police and told officers he had shot the animal. Rather than receiving a pat on the back, he received a citation for prohibited hunting and a warning about discharging a firearm within city limits and using a trap without permission.

On Sept. 11, things got frosty between two teenagers at a local frozen yogurt shop. Police said during the fight, one teen removed bolts from a frozen yogurt machine, causing yogurt to spill across the floor. Officers trespassed the teens from the business, but when their fathers were notified, they also became argumentative with police. Nobody involved seemed willing to just chill.