Denton County nutrition program selected for initiative to improve maternal health

Denton County could help bring innovative change to maternal health.

The county’s Woman, Infants and Children (WIC) program was one of nine Special Supplemental Nutrition agencies selected nationwide to participate in a ground breaking two-year initiative.

According to a press release from Denton County, the initiative aims to improve maternal health outcomes for WIC participants and their families.

The initiative will be funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Administration and led by the WIC Maternal Health Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

It supports participating agencies by using innovative strategies that help pregnant and postpartum women recognize warning signs of severe mental morbidity and maternal mortality, all while strengthening connections to critical health services and resources.

Denton County’s role includes participating in the psychosocial screening and referral maternal health initiative.

“At Denton County WIC, we recognize that maternal mental health is an essential part of the health and well-being of mothers and families in our community,” said WIC Director Fabiola Vanegas. “By integrating maternal health interventions into WIC services, we have a unique opportunity to identify health concerns earlier, strengthen referrals to care, and support healthier pregnancies and postpartum experiences.”

WIC agencies across the country applied to participate in the initiative, and a broad range of organizations were selected to increase representation.

According to officials, Denton County will receive funding, specialized training and ongoing technical assistance from WIC MHC to implement evidence-informed approaches that support maternal health and well-being.

Over the next two years, Denton County and other participating agencies will test, adapt and implement strategies designed to improve health outcomes during pregnancy and the postpartum period.

Findings and lessons learned from the initiative will help inform WIC programs nationwide and contribute to the growing evidence base on effective maternal interventions.

“Our team in Denton County is grateful for the opportunity to expand our support of expecting and new mommas in this way,” said Alex Reed-Harbour, the division manager for community health. “We want every mom who visits Denton County WIC to know that their mental health is important, and we are here to walk alongside them to get connected to the appropriate care.”

Denton County WIC helps eligible pregnant and postpartum women, infants and children up to age 5, offering nutrition counseling, breastfeeding support and a supplemental food benefit package that focuses on the nutritional needs of the family.

To learn more about Denton County WIC, visit the agency’s website.