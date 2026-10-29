Argyle ISD trustee resigns shortly after being appointed president

The number of Argyle ISD Board of Trustee members is dwindling rather quickly.

Argyle ISD announced Thursday in an email to families that Board President Sam Slaton has resigned from his position on the board of trustees.

Slaton has served on the board many years, most recently via appointment after elected trustee Josh Westrom stepped down in June.

At the time, the district appointed Slaton to the board versus having an election because they believed it would benefit the board to operate with all seven seats filled.

Three months later, the board is down to just five members and faces losing its superintendent at the end of the fall semester.

“After much reflection, I am formally announcing my resignation from Place 7 of the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees,” said Slaton in his announcement. “Serving this district for more than nine years has been one of the greatest honors of my life. During that time, I have had the privilege of watching Argyle ISD grow and thrive while continuing to provide an exemplary educational experience for thousands of students.”

Slaton leaves just days after being appointed to the role of board president after former president Leigh Ann Artho stepped down at the district’s Oct. 19 meeting.

At the same meeting, board secretary Matt Slaton announced his resignation and abruptly walked out of the room after addressing concerns with the district leadership.

However, at the next board meeting, held Monday, Oct. 26, Sam Slaton was not present. His resignation came soon after.

In his announcement, he mentioned the hardships of serving on the board and his goal during his short tenure, which was to help provide support, stability and experience after Westrom stepped down.

“I am incredibly thankful for the trustees I have had the privilege of serving alongside throughout the years,” said Sam Slaton. “Board service requires countless hours, difficult decisions, thoughtful conversations and a shared commitment to doing what is best for students. I am grateful that I had the opportunity to serve Argyle ISD once again during this important time. Stepping away from a position I have deeply loved is not easy, but I also know that the time is right I am excited to have more time with my family, and especially to be there with my youngest daughter during her final year and a half of school.”

Despite the hardships Argyle ISD is facing through its rapid growth, Sam Slaton said he is confident in the future of the district and the community.

“Most importantly, I want to recognize our teachers, staff and administration. You are the heartbeat of Argyle ISD,” he said. “I leave with tremendous gratitude and complete confidence in the future of Argyle ISD. Our foundation is strong. I am confident this board will continue to be guided by the district’s strategic plan, mission and vision while always keeping students at the center of its decisions.”

Argyle ISD has not released any information into who the interim superintendent will be, nor how the board will deal with the departure of two trustees.

Typically, there are two options: the board can appoint a new member to serve the rest of the term, or the position can be sent to voters via an election.