Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 17, a man tried his hand at filming an up-close documentary starring Flower Mound first responders. However, he didn’t have express written consent from the town and refused to keep a safe distance from the active scene. He was arrested on a charge of interfering with public duties and his documentary ended with an unexpected plot twist.

On June 30, a resident reported about $2,000 in damage to his garage, fence and sliding glass door. A 51-year-old man known to the victim was found hiding nearby and was arrested after admitting to causing the damage.

Also on June 30, justice caught up with a man responsible for robbing a Flower Mound bank during a string of robberies from 2022 to 2023. His withdrawal came with a penalty: he was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in federal prison.

On July 4, two unknown suspects made a big splash after breaking into a lockbox, using the key inside to enter a local business and making off with more than $4,000 worth of pool equipment. Here’s hoping the suspects eventually find themselves in hot water.

On July 17, a man reported that his former girlfriend had been repeatedly harassing him and bombarding him with messages. Officers located the 47-year-old woman and arrested her. Apparently, she had trouble getting the message to leave him alone.

On July 25, a Parker Square bakery reported that multiple parked vehicles had been keyed with expletives by an unknown suspect. Someone clearly kneaded a better hobby.