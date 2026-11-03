Early Voting Results: Nothing easily determined as candidates, propositions hold tight in Denton County

Denton County could be in for a surprise if early voting results are an indication for the rest of the results.

Democrats are nearly tied, if not leading, in many Denton County races as the first early voting results came in shortly after 7 p.m.

In the Republican primary, United States Representative Brandon Gill declared victory shortly after early voting results were released. That won’t be the case for the general election.

Gill still leads Democratic opponent Steven Shook, but by less than 5,000 votes of the 232,676 that have been tallied.

Adding in Wise County votes in, Gill has 137,817 votes (52.89%) and Shook has 122,750 (47.10%). Libertarian Phil Gray holds the remaining 2,840 votes (1.10%)

Texas House

At the state level, incumbent Republican Richard Hayes leads narrowly leads the race to represent Texas House District 57 with 35,040 votes (50.22%), with Democrat Ray Stith following closely with 33,214 votes (47.60%).

Libertarian Darren Hamilton lags behind with 1,517 votes (2.17%).

Incumbent Republican Ben Bumgarner trails in the race to represent Texas House District 63 with 30,961 votes (48.28%). Democrat Denise Wooten leads with 33,170 votes (51.72%).

Similarly, Democrat Julie Evans leads incumbent Republican Andy Hopper in the race to represent Texas House District 64 with 27,035 votes (59.91%) and 18,090 votes (40.09%), respectively.

Incumbent Republican Mitch Little leads in the race for Texas House District 65 with 39,441 votes (52.09%) over Democrat Detrick DeBurr, who has 36,275 votes (47.91%).

County Judge, Commissioners

Current Denton County Judge Andy Eads fell behind Democratic opponent Nick Pappas shortly after 10:30 p.m. with about 1.19% of precincts reporting.

Eads holds 158,083 votes (49.84%) versus Pappas’ 159,077 (49.69%).

In the race for County Commissioner Precinct No. 4, David Wylie holds a fairly commanding lead with 48,141 votes (54.43%) over Democratic opponent Stephanie Draper, who has 40,303 votes (45.57%).

For County Commissioner Precinct No. 2, Republican incumbent Kevin Falconer is lagging behind with 34,393 votes (46.65%). Democratic opponent Candace Valenzuela has 39,337 votes (53.35%).

Local propositions

Early voting results have Double Oak’s proposition to approve alcohol sales within town limits on track to not pass with 874 votes against (54.93%) and 717 votes for (45.07%).

Voters in Bartonville, Flower Mound and Justin will consider whether to reauthorize existing local sales taxes dedicated to street maintenance and repairs.

Bartonville:

628 votes FOR (82.85%)

130 votes AGAINST (17.15%)

Flower Mound:

23,542 votes FOR (76.52%)

7,225 votes AGAINST (23.48%)

Justin:

1,925 votes FOR (72.21%)

741 votes AGAINST (27.79%)

Statewide races

In the biggest race for Texas voters, Denton County is bucking its normal trend.

Early voting results indicate Denton County voters are supporting Democrat James Talarico, who has 157,339 votes (53.64%) compared to Republican Ken Paxton, who has 131,505 votes (44.83%) in the race for United States Senator.

Libertarian candidate Ted Brown leads third-party candidates with 4,309 votes, or 1.47% of the total.

In the race for governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is trailing Democrat opponent Gina Hinojosa.

Abbott has 140,243 votes from Denton County (47.74%) and Hinojosa has 149,791 (50.99%).

Libertarian candidate Pat Dixon has 3,565 Denton County votes (1.21%), and leads the parties outside of the big two.

Democrat Vikki Goodwin leads in the race for Lieutenant Governor among Denton County voters with 147,159 votes (50.30%). Republican Dan Patrick has 139,164 votes (47.57%).

In the race for attorney general, Democrat Nathan Johnson leads in Denton County with 147,795 votes (50.85%) over Republican Mayes Middleton, who has 139,082 (47.86%).

Railroad Commissioner (Denton County votes):

Dem Jon Rosenthal – 169,770 (50.76%)

Rep Bo French – 158,627 (47.43%)

Comptroller (Denton County votes):

Dem Sarah Eckhardt – 167,436 (49.75%)

Rep Don Huffines – 162,322 (48.23%)

State Board of Education, District 14:

Dem Amy Taylor – 152,336 (52.18%)

Rep Mindy Bumgarner – 139,586 (47.82%)

Check back later tonight for full election results.