The Portillo’s experiment at Tanger Outlets was short-lived.

Chicago-based Portillo’s has closed its doors at Tanger Outlets in north Fort Worth as of Tuesday, lasting less than a year at the southern Denton County shopping center.

Portillo’s, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate cake, is listed as permanently closed on the Tanger Outlets website.

“Thank you for making us part of your traditions and memories,” reads the site. “We hope to serve you again soon.”

Portillo’s opened at Tanger in late January with space for 120 seated guests, an outdoor patio, dual drive-thru lanes, kiosk ordering and pickup/to-go ordering.

The brand also set up its mobile Portillo’s Beef Bus multiple times at the shopping center during events to offer guests a taste of its Chicago-style menu.

However, the brand couldn’t quite get the traction it was looking for, and has now closed its doors at the southern border of Denton County.

With the closure at Tanger, Portillo’s still has locations in the City of Denton, Frisco, the Colony, Grapevine and Alliance in north Fort Worth.

Portillo’s also recently closed a restaurant in Mansfield.