Argyle ISD officially named the principal that will lead its new high school campus through its opening year.

Chip Peeples will be the inaugural principal of Legacy High School in Argyle, the district announced Monday.

He was approved by the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees at its regular meeting Monday, along with a few other moves that will prepare Legacy High School to open for the 2027-2028 school year.

“We are excited to have Mr. Peeples leading this important new chapter in AISD as we establish the culture, traditions and relationships at the new Legacy High School,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter. “Mr. Peeples brings valuable experience with a strong commitment to student success and collaborative leadership.”

Legacy High School will open along Hwy 377 in the current Argyle Middle School, the building that previously served as the original Argyle High School.

Peeples currently serves as an assistant principal at Prosper Walnut Grove High School, but has helped open two new high schools in Prosper ISD.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to have the opportunity to serve as the founding principal of Argyle Legacy High School,” Peeples said. “Argyle ISD has built an incredible tradition of excellence, and I couldn’t be more excited to join a community that takes such pride in its schools. Opening a new high school is a unique opportunity to build something special from the ground up while honoring the traditions and values that make Argyle ISD such a special place.”

According to Argyle ISD, since joining Walnut Grove HS in 2024, Peeples has led a 40-teacher Career and Technical Education (CTE) department, supported campus-wide Professional Learning Community (PLC) initiatives and provided instructional leadership and teacher coaching.

He helped Walnut Grove HS earn its first University Interscholastic League (UIL) Class 5A Lone Star Cup in the 2025-2026 school year, just three years after the campus opened.

Argyle High School has consistently been in the running for the 5A Lone Star Cup, including a third place finish last year behind Walnut Grove and Aledo High School, which is now in 6A.

Peeples was also chosen by Prosper ISD for multiple district academies and leadership roles.

Peeples earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in educational administration from East Texas A&M University. He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership at East Texas A&M University, with an anticipated graduation date of May 2028.

In addition to approving the hiring of Peeples as Legacy High’s first principal, the Argyle ISD Board of Trustees also began the selection process for the campus’ musical arts coordinator/band director, as well as its athletic coordinator/head football coach.

The moves come amid district leadership changes as Carpenter plans her exit to Glen Rose ISD and multiple board members stepped down from their positions.

Legacy High School will be Argyle ISD’s second high school and is expected to serve students primarily on the district’s east side.

According to the district, the campus will open with ninth and 10th-grade students in 2027-2028 and will add junior and senior classes as they rise over the next few years.

The first graduating class from Legacy High School will be in 2030.