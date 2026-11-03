Argyle ISD board of trustees reorganizes following multiple resignations

The Argyle ISD Board of Trustees started the process of putting its board back together again.

Rich McDowell was approved as the board’s new president Monday, and Dr. Leona McDade was approved as the board’s new vice president.

Frank Dixon was also approved as the board’s new secretary.

The moves were the first steps in Argyle ISD reforming its board, which was left partially in tact after trustees Matt and Sam Slaton resigned within a week of each other.

At the meeting, McDowell insinuated this was a turning point for the board, which hopes to get back on track after dealing with some fierce scrutiny and leadership changes.

“Over the past months, our board has often been at the center of attention,” said McDowell. “While public discussion and healthy debate are part of the governance process, I believe it is important that we now refocus our collective energy on the work we were elected and entrusted to do – supporting the success of our students and ensuring Argyle ISD continues to be one of the finest school districts in Texas.”

McDowell went on to note some of the highlights of Argyle ISD, including the success of the football team, the band, the cross country teams and the district’s academic performances.

“Amid the headlines and conversations, it is easy to lose sight what is happening in our classrooms, on our stages, on our fields and throughout our community,” he said. “Everyday, students are achieving academic success, teachers are inspiring future leaders, staff members are serving with dedication and families are investing their time, talent and resources to make this district exceptional. These accomplishments deserve to be the story of Argyle ISD.”

According to the Argyle ISD Special Board Meeting Agenda, the board was also supposed to discuss the process for filling the board’s two vacant seats and the next steps regarding the vacant superintendent position.

However, interested parties will have to wait until the next board meeting on Monday, Nov. 16 to hear any possible updates.

In the past, the board has appointed members to fill vacant seats. Former trustee Sam Slaton was appointed to the board in July after trustee Josh Westrom resigned in June.

The board also has the option to put the vacant seats up for election, allowing the voters to decide.

McDowell referenced the Argyle ISD Collaborative Vision, which was put together by district leadership, educators, staff and families and hopes to guide the district through its rapid growth.

“I want to reaffirm my commitment to that vision. I remain committed to the strategic direction we established together. I remain committed to supporting our educators and district leadership. I remain committed to responsible stewardship of taxpayers resources. Most importantly, I remain committee to putting students first on every decision we make,” said McDowell. “As leadership changes occur, the mission does not – it remains to provide an exceptional educational experience for every student entrusted to our care. Our district continues to grow, our communities continue to attract remarkable families and our students continue to achieve extraordinary things. The future of Argyle ISD is bright, but that future requires collaboration, trust, respect and a willingness to work together, even when we disagree.”