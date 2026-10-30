High School Football Scoreboard

Hebron 42, Flower Mound 41

The Flower Mound Jaguars lost a heartbreaker to Hebron on Friday night, falling 42-41 after leading 34-7 late in the third quarter.

Slate Dettweiler got things going for Flower Mound, scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run.

Wyatt LeJeune then scored on a 13-yard run to give Flower Mound a 14-0 first-quarter lead.

Hebron got on the board early in the second quarter, but Flower Mound answered when Baron Sampson connected with Mike Miles on a 66-yard touchdown pass to give the Jaguars a 21-7 lead.

Dettweiler scored again on a 26-yard run, and LeJeune broke free for a 35-yard touchdown run to give Flower Mound a 34-7 halftime lead.

Hebron scored late in the third quarter, cutting Flower Mound’s lead to 34-14 heading into the fourth.

Hebron added another touchdown with nine minutes remaining to make it 34-21, but the Jaguars answered when Sampson connected with Trey Brown on a 37-yard touchdown pass for a 41-21 lead.

Hebron scored three unanswered touchdowns to complete the comeback.

Flower Mound (6-3, 3-3) will host Guyer at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5.

Guyer 58, Marcus 14

Guyer improved to 5-1 in district play Friday night with a 58-14 win over Marcus.

Carter Morgan scored on a 41-yard run and connected with DJ Reese on a two-point conversion to give Guyer an early 8-0 lead.

Titus Houchin then scored on a 1-yard run to give Guyer a 15-0 advantage, and Morgan found Tristan Shelton on a 47-yard touchdown pass to make it 22-0 after the first quarter.

Houchin scored again on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, and Morgan connected with Reese on another two-point conversion to give Guyer a 30-0 lead.

Morgan then found Reese on a 41-yard touchdown pass, and Reese returned a punt 46 yards for another touchdown.

Morgan connected with Shelton again on a 19-yard touchdown pass to give the Wildcats a 51-0 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Drew Emmert scored for Marcus on a 6-yard touchdown run, making it 51-7 heading into the fourth.

Guyer scored again in the fourth quarter when Jacob Hale connected with Elijah Campos on a 20-yard touchdown pass. Marcus responded when Caleb Steen returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown.

Guyer (7-2, 5-1) will wrap up the regular season at Flower Mound at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5. Marcus (2-7, 0-6) will host Wakeland at the same time.

Check back for updates!