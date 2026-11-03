DCTA uses collaboration to support member cities

The North Texas Commission recently hosted the 2026 North Texas Infrastructure Summit in Irving. The summit brings together transportation leaders, policymakers, and elected officials from across the state to discuss pressing transportation issues and policies affecting the region. DCTA leadership believes that attending the summit is a crucial step toward delivering a robust transit system for its member cities.

“Working with our peers across North Texas is vital to delivering a multimodal system that connects to the broader regional network,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “This will provide our member cities with options and services that meet their needs and ensure their concerns are heard and valued.”

During the summit, Cristina served as a panelist in the session on “The Future of Transit in North Texas,” alongside leaders from DART and Trinity Metro. They shared insights and strategies essential to the region’s next steps in transit as the region’s population is set to grow by 50% between now and 2050 – from 8 million to 12 million people. This exchange of ideas fosters collaboration among transit agencies and ensures that member cities are prepared for the future of transportation. Attending such events enables DCTA to influence and adapt to the changing landscape, ultimately benefiting its member cities, including Highland Village, Lewisville and Denton.

“DFW will need transportation options to accommodate the growth that is coming, and DCTA has demonstrated our ability to be nimble and responsive in meeting the needs of the communities we serve,” said Cristina.

Additional summit discussions focused on transportation policy and funding, infrastructure development, and planning for future transit needs—all of which directly affect DCTA’s member cities and Denton County as a whole. By participating in these conversations, DCTA officials can advocate for their member cities’ transit needs, stay informed about emerging trends, and collaborate on solutions to improve transportation services and infrastructure in Denton County.

DCTA officials plan to continue advocating for their member cities by attending the Commuter Rail Summit in Fort Worth and the Transportation Crossroads Conference in Dallas this November.

(Sponsored content)