Hazardous material catches fire at Flower Mound industrial building

A flammable metal sparked a structure fire at an industrial building in Flower Mound Thursday morning.

Crews with Flower Mound FD were dispatched to an industrial building in the 200 block of International Parkway shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday after reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived, the building had already been evacuated, and officers began fighting the structure fire.

According to officials, titanium powder, a flammable solid, had caught fire while industrial work was being done inside the building.

Flower Mound FD spokesperson Brandon Barth said normal extinguishing methods don’t work on flammable metals like titanium powder, so firefighters had to remove the material from the building, cover it with dirt and wait for a hazmat waste disposal service to remove it from the scene.

The material was quickly extinguished once smothered, and crews continued to remove smoke from the building before clearing it with air monitoring and decontaminating the people inside at the time of the fire.

Denton FD assisted in the call, sending out its hazardous materials response team to provide mutual aid.