Local hospital brings flu shot clinics to Denton County

Texas Health is encouraging Denton County residents to get flu shots this season with a series of vaccine clinics in September, October and November.

It is part of Texas Health’s Faith Community Nursing program, which aims to make it easier for Denton County residents to protect themselves against seasonal flu through a series of free clinics.

“For years, Texas Health nurses, volunteers and community partners have worked together to bring preventive care directly into neighborhoods, helping individuals access flu vaccinations close to home and at no cost,” said Texas Health in a press release.

The clinic will make stops in Denton, Flower Mound and Lewisville this fall, starting Saturday.

Upcoming Denton County clinics include:

Saturday, Sept. 20 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St., Denton, 76207



Friday, Oct. 2 | 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Islamic Association of Lewisville/Flower Mound 3430 Peters Colony Rd., Flower Mound, 75022

Sunday, Oct. 4 | 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. St. Andrew Presbyterian Church 300 W. Oak St., Denton, 76201

Tuesday, Oct. 6 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Pink for Prevention Event Denton County Courthouse Amphitheater 1 Courthouse Dr., Denton 76205

Saturday, Oct. 10 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Morse Street Baptist Church 921 Morse St., Denton, 76205

Saturday, Oct. 24 | 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Westside Baptist Church 900 Bellaire Blvd., Lewisville, 75067

Saturday, Nov. 7 | 9 a.m. to noon Southmont Baptist Church 2801 Pennsylvania Dr., Denton, 76205



For more information on flu in Texas, visit www.texasflu.org, and www.cdc.gov/flu for details about symptoms, treatment and prevention.