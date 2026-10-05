Southern Denton County continues tradition of National Night Out events

National Night Out is an annual event that millions of Americans participate in with local police departments as a way to promote crime prevention, police-community partnerships and neighborhood unity.

Here is how southern Denton County residents can celebrate on Tuesday:

Argyle

The Argyle Police Department will be driving around town, similar to what it has done in previous years.

Officers plan to visit block parties being hosted around town Tuesday evening and giving away goodies to the local kids while saying hello.

Bartonville/Lantana

The Bartonville Police Department will host an evening of fun for the community Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Bartonville Town Hall.

According to Bartonville PD, the event will give the community an opportunity to meet some of the officers that serve the community and check out some of the department’s equipment, including the squad cars.

There will also be food and drinks, as well as activities, prizes and other giveaways for the whole family.

“Come meet your officers, visit with neighbors and help strengthen the bond between law enforcement and the community we proudly serve,” said the department in a post to social media.

Double Oak

The Double Oak Police Department will get in on the fun with an event Tuesday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at John B. Wright Memorial Park, located at 300 Waketon Road.

According to Double Oak PD, the event will feature a bounce house, a petting zoo, face painting and many other activities.

There will also be food, music and door prizes.

“Bring the family, meet your neighbors and spend an evening with your Double Oak police officers,” said the department in a post to social media. “Enjoy food, face painting, a petting zoo, a bounce house, music and door prizes.”

Flower Mound

The Flower Mound Police Department doesn’t have its own event planned for Tuesday evening, but officers will be out and about.

According to the department, officers will be paying visits to about 25 block parties expected to be held around town.

The events will give residents and kids a chance to engage with the police officers that serve the Flower Mound community.

Justin

The Justin Police Department will host its event at Justin City Hall from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday.

Guests can enjoy free hot dogs, corn dogs, funnel cakes and drinks, while supplies last.

More activities for the whole family include a bounce house, a petting zoo, a photo booth, a dunk tank, a balloon artist and face paint.

“This free evening of family fun is a great opportunity to spend time with neighbors, visit with our Police and Fire Departments and enjoy the kind of community connection that makes Justin such a great place to call home,” said Justin Mayor James Clark.