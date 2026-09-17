City of Justin Update – September 2026

September is always a good reminder that even as summer hangs on a little longer here in Texas, there is plenty to look forward to in Justin.

On Sept. 3, we marked another important milestone at Fire Station #2 with the dedication of the station’s time capsule. It was a special opportunity to recognize not only the progress being made today, but also the community we are building for future generations. Construction on the station is nearing completion, and we are looking forward to opening the doors in late October. We will be announcing the official opening date very soon, and I hope you will make plans to join us.

As the summer heat continues, I also want to thank our residents for doing their part to conserve water. We remain in Stage 1 water restrictions, and every effort helps, especially limiting unnecessary outdoor watering and avoiding watering during the hottest part of the day. Being mindful of our water use is one simple way we can all help protect this important resource and support our community.

October will also bring one of my favorite community traditions, National Night Out, on Oct. 6. This free evening of family fun is a great opportunity to spend time with neighbors, visit with our Police and Fire Departments, and enjoy the kind of community connection that makes Justin such a great place to call home.

And while it may still be close to 100 degrees outside, we are already looking ahead to Christmas. Old Town Christmas returns Dec. 12, and our staff is hard at work planning another great day of holiday traditions, activities and family fun. Mark your calendars now and plan to be part of it.

There is a lot happening in Justin, and I am proud of the progress we continue to make while holding on to the strong sense of community that makes this city special. Thank you for continuing to be part of everything a hometown should be.

Heavenly Father,

We lift up every reader of The Cross Timbers Gazette, from Justin to Flower Mound and all the hometowns in between. Thank You for this community and for the progress we see, including the time capsule dedication at Justin’s Fire Station #2. Bless the work still underway and keep every worker safe as the station prepares to open this fall. Lord, the heat lingers and the land is dry. Send cooler weather and gentle rain. Help us steward our water well and ease the strain of current restrictions. Watch over every student who has returned to school this month. Guard them, guide their teachers, and give families peace. Bless the gatherings still ahead: National Night Out and the Christmas celebrations to come. Keep our first responders safe and our neighborhoods close. Hold this whole Cross Timbers Gazette community in Your care.

Amen.