Flower Mound to continue celebrating America’s 250th at annual Christmas Parade

It’s never to early to start thinking about Christmas, and Flower Mound is already preparing for its annual Christmas Parade.

The town announced in August that the 2026 edition of the parade will be themed to honor the 250th birthday of the United States of America, continuing the celebration until the end of the year.

Flower Mound said the theme will be “A Star-Spangled Christmas: Celebrating 250 years of Freedom and Festivity,” and will take place on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Gerault Park.

“Aimed at celebrating the holidays and honoring our country’s historic milestone, we hope the theme helps inspire some great designs and displays for your float,” said the town in a post to social media.

The float determined to be the best by the judges could win a non-cash prize.

After the parade, Santa will take a tour throughout town with Santa Around Town, which features Santa Claus riding through communities on a fire truck from Monday, Dec. 7 to Saturday, Dec. 12.

The event will also feature the 5th annual Reindeer Run 5K and Grinch Sprint at Bakersfield Park, the tree lighting at the Community Activity Center and a canned food drive, according to the town’s website.

Following the tree lighting, there will be a festive fireworks show.

The town is currently looking for food truck vendors and event sponsors.

Organizations interested in performing as main stage entertainment or hosting a table at the event can email the town’s Special Events team at [email protected] or call 972.874.6292 for more information.

“Every year, we’re able to host this wonderful event for free for our community thanks in part to our generous sponsors,” said the town. “If you’re interested in being a sponsor this year, you can learn more about the different sponsorship levels at https://tinyurl.com/yc23sc92.”

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, visit the event’s website.