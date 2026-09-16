Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our September 2026 issue.

Troy Bar & Grill, serving Mediterranean cuisine, is now open at 1700 Cottonwood Creek #110 in The Shops at Highland Village.

SIMPoint, an indoor golf and pickleball simulator studio, is now open at 1221 Flower Mound Rd. #140, Flower Mound.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex is now open at 1061 Market Way in Harvest Town Center.

Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill is now open inside Northlake StarCenter, 13850 Chadwick Pkwy., Northlake.

VIVO Pizzeria is now open at 2400 Lakeside Pkwy. #160, Flower Mound.

G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar & Grill is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd., Northlake.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is now open at 1228 FM 407 #130 in Harvest Town Center.

Lightbridge Academy, a preschool, is expected to open this month at 3201 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Denton County Brewing Company, serving pizza, beer and coffee, will occupy the former Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures space by this winter at 1300 Homestead Way, Harvest.

Urban Vybe Yoga and Froyo Cafe, a yogurt shop, will occupy the former Fatburger/Round Table Pizza space in Lantana Town Center by this winter.

Mainstream Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has closed its doors at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

The DIY District, a do-it-yourself craft studio, has closed its doors at 308 FM 1830 #3C, Argyle.

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.