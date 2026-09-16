Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
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Troy Bar & Grill is now open in The Shops at Highland Village.

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our September 2026 issue.

Troy Bar & Grill, serving Mediterranean cuisine, is now open at 1700 Cottonwood Creek #110 in The Shops at Highland Village.

SIMPoint, an indoor golf and pickleball simulator studio, is now open at 1221 Flower Mound Rd. #140, Flower Mound.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex is now open at 1061 Market Way in Harvest Town Center.

Shark Club Sports Bar & Grill is now open inside Northlake StarCenter, 13850 Chadwick Pkwy., Northlake.

VIVO Pizzeria is now open at 2400 Lakeside Pkwy. #160, Flower Mound.

G.O.A.T’s Arena Sports Bar & Grill is now open at 1633 Robson Ranch Rd., Northlake.

Mo’ Bettahs Hawaiian Style Food is now open at 1228 FM 407 #130 in Harvest Town Center.

Lightbridge Academy, a preschool, is expected to open this month at 3201 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Denton County Brewing Company, serving pizza, beer and coffee, will occupy the former Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures space by this winter at 1300 Homestead Way, Harvest.

Urban Vybe Yoga and Froyo Cafe, a yogurt shop, will occupy the former Fatburger/Round Table Pizza space in Lantana Town Center by this winter.

Mainstream Boutique, a women’s clothing store, has closed its doors at 5801 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

The DIY District, a do-it-yourself craft studio, has closed its doors at 308 FM 1830 #3C, Argyle.

  

Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

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