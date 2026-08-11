Justin to preserve community history in time capsule

What will Justin look like 50 years from now? City leaders want future residents to remember what the community looked like — and who helped shape it — in 2026.

A time capsule will be buried at Justin’s new Fire Station No. 2, preserving photographs, records, artwork, messages and other pieces of present-day life until it is opened on July 4, 2076.

Mayor James Clark, an avid collector of Justin history, said looking back at the city’s past inspired him to preserve a piece of today’s community for the next generation.

“There have been photos we’ve uncovered and little artifacts families have brought forward, and it’s awesome to see,” Clark said. “It’s exciting to put it together into the time capsule, so in 50 years there are relics from today the community can look at, embrace and see where we’ve been.”

Residents young and old will be represented in the capsule. Plans call for photographs, historical records, demographic information, city documents, messages from residents and community leaders, student artwork, local publications and other artifacts.

“To do a time capsule, it’s a community effort,” Clark said. “It’s really phenomenal to be a part of that.”

The idea emerged as Justin celebrates America’s 250th anniversary while experiencing significant growth of its own, including construction of a new fire station, efforts to preserve Old Town and other development on the horizon.

According to city documents, the capsule will be sealed until July 4, 2076, coinciding with the 300th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

“Opening the capsule during the nation’s tricentennial will provide future residents an opportunity to reflect on 50 years of community growth and change while offering a unique glimpse into the people and vision that helped shape Justin during the United States’ semiquincentennial year,” City Manager Jarrod Greenwood wrote in a letter to the City Council.

The city also hopes residents and students will contribute questions and predictions about what life might look like in 2076, giving future generations a chance to see how close — or far off — today’s residents were.

“It’s exciting to recognize that history matters,” Clark said. “Preserving a bit of history is really what we’ve made Justin all about.”