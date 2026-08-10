North Texas Irish Festival leaves Dallas for Denton

The North Texas Irish Festival will bring its Irish and Celtic music, dance and culture celebration to the North Texas Fairgrounds in Denton for 2026.

According to a press release Thursday, the festival will host its first event in Denton from Saturday, March 13 to Sunday, March 14 of 2027.

“We’re honored that the North Texas Irish Festival has chosen Denton as its new home.” said Denton’s new Mayor Chris Watts. “This move reflects our city’s commitment and reputation as a premier destination for arts, culture and community events. We look forward to welcoming visitors and introducing them to the energy, hospitality and character that makes Denton unlike anywhere else.”

The festival is produced by the all-volunteer Southwest Celtic Music Association (SCMA), and has welcomed generations of families since its founding in 1863, which the NTIF said has become a beloved tradition for Irish and Celtic enthusiasts in North Texas and beyond.

NTIF organizers believe Denton’s prominent arts and music community will help the festival maintain its mission of preserving and celebrating Irish and Celtic traditions through music, dance, storytelling, food, arts and education.

Sheri Bush, the NTIF’s entertainment director, said the move to Denton sends the festival to greener pastures.

“Denton is known for embracing music and creativity. Those values align perfectly with what the North Texas Irish Festival has represented for more than four decades,” said Sheri Bush, the NTIF’s entertainment director. “We’re excited to become part of the Denton community while continuing to welcome attendees from across Texas and beyond.”

The 2027 festival is expected to feature multiple stages of live Celtic music, Irish step dancing performances, cultural demonstrations, storytelling, shopping, authentic food and beverages, a full weekend of activities and opportunities to experience the rich traditions Ireland and the Celtic nations.

More information on performers and ticket sales is expected to be released in the coming months, according to the NTIF, and will draw in many extra visitors to local businesses.

“Welcoming this celebrated event, with more than four decades of history, represents an exciting new chapter for tourism in Denton,” said Kristi Criswell, executive director of Discover Denton. “We look forward to the positive impacts it will have on our hotels, restaurants, businesses and attractions, while giving visitors the opportunity to experience the hospitality and creativity that make Denton such a special destination.”

For more information, visit the North Texas Irish Festival’s website.