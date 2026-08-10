Parker: It’s back to school for local students

There is a rhythm to August in North Texas. The heat settles in, the summer that felt endless suddenly seems to have slipped away, and families turn their attention to a new school year. Backpacks come down from the closet, supply lists are checked, and a generation of Texas students prepares to walk through the schoolhouse doors.

I have always loved this season. Beth and I raised our daughters in our community, where they attended Lewisville ISD schools. We vividly remember the mix of anticipation and disbelief that comes with watching your children begin another school year – and how quickly they grow up!

While the paths our children ultimately forge will differ, I believe one of our most consequential responsibilities is preparing the next generation of Texans for a bright and prosperous future.

Whether a student’s journey leads to a university, a skilled trade, military service, or directly into the broader workforce, each pathway can open the door to a life of opportunity and purpose.

For students entering higher education this fall, Governor Greg Abbott recently reaffirmed his directive freezing undergraduate tuition and fees at Texas public colleges and universities through the 2026–27 academic year.

For high school students interested in gaining career-ready skills before graduation, Texas invested an additional $153 million to expand Career and Technical Education opportunities as part of the $8.5 billion in new public education funding approved last legislative session. The legislation also directed additional resources toward teacher and staff pay, early literacy, school safety, and special education.

This school year, Texas will also have a more student-centered approach to special education funding, based on each child’s individual needs rather than primarily on the classroom setting in which instruction is provided. The new framework will consider the services, technology, equipment, and professional support required to help each student succeed.

That same conviction guided House Bill 2310, legislation I was honored to carry in the Senate. For too long, families of young children with disabilities or developmental delays have had to navigate early childhood services divided among three state agencies. Each agency performs vital work, but separate systems can create barriers, complicate transitions, and allow important information or resources to slip through the cracks.

House Bill 2310 brings the Texas Education Agency, Texas Workforce Commission, and Health and Human Services Commission together to develop a coordinated strategy for improving and expanding early learning opportunities for these children. The plan will focus on greater inclusion, stronger collaboration, better-trained professionals, and smoother transitions for families as children move from early intervention into special education programs.

These steps represent meaningful progress, but there is more work to be done. As lawmakers prepare for the next legislative session in January, I remain grateful for the valuable feedback of parents, educators, students, and local school leaders. Their experiences are instrumental in understanding which policies are succeeding, where needs remain, and how Texas can continue strengthening education for every student.

Student success, however, depends on far more than legislation or programs. It is strengthened each day by dedicated teachers, aides, bus drivers, counselors, school nurses, support staff, and administrators—and by parents who care deeply about the future of their children.

That commitment extends throughout our communities, where local organizations, volunteers, and advocates recognize how important it is for every school and student to thrive. Communities In Schools of North Texas is one such organization, surrounding students at risk of dropping out with the support they need to remain in school and achieve in life. Through mentoring and other individualized services, nearly 100 percent of the students it serves stay in school and on track for graduation. A modest investment of time can make a lasting difference in the life of a child, and I encourage North Texans to consider mentoring as a meaningful way to lift up the next generation.

As summer break winds down, I hope you took advantage of Texas’ Sales Tax Holiday last weekend. Most clothing, footwear, backpacks and school supplies priced under $100 were able to be purchased tax-free.

Years ago, while serving in the Texas House, I championed legislation adjusting the timing of the holiday based on feedback from local families. It is a great opportunity to save money, prepare for the school year, and support our wonderful local businesses. And if you are able, please watch for more local school supply drives to lend a helping hand to a family in need.

As students return to school, my hope for them is the same one I hold for my own family: that the year ahead brings safety, growth, meaningful friendships, and the quiet joy of discovering just how much they can achieve. I hope you and your family cherish this season as we look toward a wonderful school year across Denton County and throughout the Lone Star State.

It is an honor to serve you in the Texas Senate. If I can be of service, please never hesitate to reach out by calling 512.463.0112 or send an email to [email protected]. You can also follow me @TanParkerTX on social media for news and updates.