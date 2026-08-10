Vivo Pizzeria now open in Flower Mound

Wood fire pizzas are officially on the takeout menu in Lakeside DFW.

Vivo Pizzeria officially opened the doors to a new takeout-focused pizza joint located at the corner of FM 2499 and Lakeside Parkway in Flower Mound.

According to the new pizzeria’s website, a variety of wood-fire pizzas are available for pickup and delivery, as well as a chicken park sandwich, lemon pepper wings and cinnamon bites.

Since the spot is pickup and delivery-focused, there is a limited amount of seating within its building.

Vivo Pizzeria is the second restaurant concept of DeVivo’s Eatery in Keller, which announced it was opening the pizza joint in Flower Mound on social media in June.

Just a couple of months later, the concept is ready to serve in Lakeside.

“We’ve been working toward this moment for a long time, and we can’t wait to finally serve you,” said the pizzeria on social media. “Thank you to everyone who’s supported us throughout this journey. We can’t wait to serve the Flower Mound community and welcome you.”