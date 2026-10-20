The future of self-driving vehicles is developing on southern Denton County’s doorstep

A leader in industrial vehicle automation is expanding its office space in north Fort Worth and will continue testing in southern Denton County.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc., the creator of the Mobius industrial autonomous fleet orchestration platform, is expanding its office space at Alliance Town Center, a 900-acre mixed-use community within the AllianceTexas development.

The development stretches along I-35W through north Fort Worth into southern Denton County, and has seen lots of autonomous vehicle and drone testing recently.

The company is moving from 11,097 square feet to 25,806 square feet across the second and third floors of an office building at Alliance Town Center in north Fort Worth, but ASI’s testing is done in southern Denton County at a center just north of Hwy 114.

ASI develops technology that allows industrial fleets to operate autonomously across agriculture, civil construction, logistics and landscaping sectors.

It puts southern Denton County right in the middle of the self-driving vehicle boom.

“What sets AllianceTexas apart is the ability to grow our company in the same place where we test and demonstrate our technology,” said Mel Torrie, co-founder and CEO of ASI. “We can put autonomous systems through real-world scenarios, bring customers and partners in to see the technology at work and have the space to expand our team, giving us the flexibility we need as we continue to scale.”

It isn’t the first role southern Denton County has played in the movement toward autonomous vehicles.

A multi-state program that could bring air taxis and autonomous flight technologies to fruition is brewing just outside of the county’s borders at the Fort Worth Alliance Airport, which kicked off in September.

New weather data-collecting tools have also been set up within AllianceTexas to help prepare for drone delivery and possible autonomous trucking.

The Town of Argyle approved a similar tool to be put up at Unity Park, which will collect weather data for the same reasons, and give local students the opportunity to learn about the data.

Walmart is already using drones to deliver packages at multiple Lewisville locations and another in Denton.

The opportunity came to Highland Village, but stalled while discussing amendments to the city’s ordinances to allow drone delivery.