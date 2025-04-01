Argyle approves new weather tool at Unity Park

At its March meeting, the Argyle Town Council approved TruWeather Solutions’ no-cost equipment installation on a light pole at the baseball fields at Unity Park.

TruWeather Solutions is working with NASA and Fort Worth to implement technology that will reduce the impact of weather.

According to its website, the project as a whole was able to save taxpayers $200 million when it worked on a project for the Air Force that focused on daily weather analysis.

Now, they will use this technology to serve the private sector to increase production for businesses that can be affected by severe weather.

In Argyle, the two knew pieces of equipment that will be installed are the MeteoHelix and the MeteoWind.

The interface will provide important weather data to the TruSolutions team that 20 users in Argyle will have access to.

Argyle Director of Marketing and Communications Jessica Sommers introduced the idea to the council and said the plan would be to give that access to teachers in Argyle ISD to use as a science resource.