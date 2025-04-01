March’s extremes highlight need for preparedness

March of 2025 will be remembered for dozens of wildfires, dust storms and a three-day swarm of deadly tornadoes.

March was much warmer and drier than normal. The average high here in Denton County was 75, nearly 8 degrees warmer than the norm of 67. The average low was 43.9, close to the normal low of 44. The warmest day was March 25th, hitting 90. The coldest night was March 10th with a low of 29.

Rainfall was sparse. On March 2nd, Denton Enterprise Airport recorded .30”. Another .45” fell on the 4th, and nearly a quarter-inch fell over March 8th and 9th. Rains from the 26th through the 28th added .42” which totaled 1.42” for the month, well below the norm of 2.82 inches. So far this year, Denton has recorded only 4.98 inches of rain, far below the 7.33” we should have.

Severe weather season started, as if on cue, March 3rd, when a tornado produced widespread wind damage in Wise County. A second tornado, rated EF-1, damaged apartment buildings in east Irving. From March 14-16, a “super outbreak” of 112 tornadoes raged across 14 states from Missouri all the way to coastal North Carolina, as far south as New Orleans and as far north as Chicago. At least 40 people were killed, many more injured and thousands lost their homes. Most of the tornadoes were “well-warned,” which means all but the strongest EF-3 and EF-4 tornadoes were survivable if the proper precautions had been taken.

If at home or in a building, take shelter as low to the ground as possible, away from windows, quite often a bathroom or a closet. Put as many walls between you the storm as possible. Cover yourself with blankets and pillows. If in a car or truck, don’t stop under an overpass, which can accelerate storm winds. Sheltering in a vehicle can often result in serious to fatal injuries. Buildings and parking garages are usually safe.

A reminder that outdoor warning sirens are not intended to alert residents in their homes and those indoors should rely on other forms of emergency notifications.

Looking ahead, the Climate Prediction Center forecasts warmer and drier conditions through April and even more so in May through July.

Save the Date! “WeatherCon” is scheduled for Saturday, April 26th at the Frontiers of Flight Museum next to Dallas Love Field. You and the kids can have “hands on” experience with storm chaser vehicles, make your own TV weathercast, and hear from the top storm chasers and forecasters in America. Lots of fun for the kids and great information on storm preparation, all free. Meet your favorite broadcasters from WBAP and FOX 4, including Meteorologists Dan Henry and me, Brad Barton. The museum admission is free from 9:30 to 1:30.