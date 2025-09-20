Walmart in Lewisville to launch drone delivery service

South Lewisville residents will soon see a new type of delivery traffic now that Walmart partnered with Zipline, a robotics company based in San Francisco, to deliver packages via drones.

According to Zipline, eligible customers that live near the Walmart Supercenter at 190 East Round Grove Road will be able to get up to 5.5 pounds of items delivered via Zipline drones.

“Lewisville is proud to continue to advocate for improved quality of life and great business opportunities,” said Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore. “We’re excited to be working with Zipline and Walmart to provide this cutting edge service to our residents.”

Zipline said more than 65,000 items will be available to order and they are expected to arrive within 20 minutes. That includes fresh and frozen food, pantry staples and other essentials like baby formula.

Gilmore was joined by Lewisville firefighters to receive the first drone delivery from the store.

Lewisville’s Walmart is the eighth location to introduce the drone delivery service, joining stores in south Dallas, Mesquite, Waxahachie, Kaufman, Greenville, Bedford and Weatherford. Walmart has a partnership with Wing Aviation to offer drone delivery at its Main Street store in Lewisville and in Denton.

Zipline’s drones are all electric, autonomous aircraft that have safely flown more than 100 million commercial miles across four continents and delivered more than 18 million products, according to the company.

Recently, Hillwood partnered with TruWeather Solutions to bring equipment to AllianceTexas that will gather weather data to usher in autonomous trucking and delivery.

The Town of Argyle also approved the placement of a weather tool in Unity Park that will gather weather data for TruWeather Solutions, as well, and allow local schools to use it as an instructional tool.