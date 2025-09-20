Pastor’s Place: What Christianity really looks like

By Eliseo Hinojos, Preaching Minister, North Texas Church of Christ

Some people hear the word “Christian” and immediately brace themselves. They expect judgment. Rejection. A list of rules. Maybe they’ve had past experiences that reinforce those assumptions.

Can I offer a different perspective?

At its heart, Christianity is not about moral superiority. It’s not about pointing fingers or pretending to have life perfectly figured out. It’s about grace. It’s about a Savior who came not to condemn the world, but to save it. And if He didn’t come to condemn, then Christians shouldn’t either.

Real Christianity looks like love in action. It looks like meals shared with strangers, listening without trying to fix, helping without expecting something in return. It means serving our neighbors, walking alongside those who are struggling, and offering hope—not just in words, but in presence.

Yes, there are Christians who have gotten it wrong, just like there are people in every group who misrepresent their values. But the Christians I know, the ones I worship with, serve with, and pray with genuinely care about people, about you. We aren’t perfect but we’re learning and we’re trying to live like Jesus did. We do our best to imitate Jesus’ compassion, humility, and love.

If you’ve been hurt or pushed away by someone claiming Christ, I need you to know that is not the whole story. My hope is that the next time you meet a Christian, you won’t see a judge, but a friend. Someone who sees you as God does.

