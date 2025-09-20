A golden opportunity to sell your unwanted jewelry

Mimi’s Jewelry hosts jewelry buy-back event in Argyle this week, offering highest cash for gold and silver pieces

With gold prices at about $3,800 per ounce, this may be the right time for you to cash in on any unwanted jewelry or silver pieces.

Mimi’s Jewelry and the Argyle Business Association are inviting residents to a special Jewelry Cash-In Event this week, Sept. 24-27 at Seeden Photography, 306 US-HWY 377 North, Suite J (next door to PointBank Argyle).

Attendees can receive free professional appraisals and highest cash offers for their unwanted or unused jewelry, precious metals, and luxury timepieces—all in a safe and secure, no-pressure setting.

“We know every piece of jewelry tells a story,” said David Truong, owner of Mimi’s Jewelry. “This event gives people the chance to start a new chapter, whether that means turning old items into cash or simply learning more about what their treasures are worth.”

Mimi’s Jewelry is a gold member of the Argyle Business Association. Coffee and donuts will be on hand during all hours.

From gold chains and diamond rings to sterling silver flatware and vintage watches, Mimi’s Jewelry is prepared to evaluate a wide range of items. Even broken jewelry or single earrings could hold hidden value.

“We treat every customer like family,” said Truong. “Our mission isn’t just to buy jewelry — it’s to build relationships based on honesty, respect, and transparency.”

Attendees are encouraged to book an appointment (link below), however walk-ins are very welcome. Parking and admission are free, and there is no obligation to sell.

Whether you’re decluttering, planning for the future, or simply curious about your items’ worth, this event is a chance to gain valuable insight — and potentially walk away with cash in hand.

Questions, or to book your appointment by phone: Seeden Photography (714) 932-1958

Wednesday, Sept. 24 – Saturday, Sept. 27

Seeden Photography, 306 US-HWY 377 North, Suite J, Argyle, TX 76226, (714) 932-1958

For more event information, visit Mimi’s Jewelry website.

(Sponsored content)