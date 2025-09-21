Lions roar past Mercy Culture Prep behind Manack’s six-touchdown night

The Coram Deo Flower Mound Lions pulled their season record even on Friday night with a 47-31 victory over Mercy Culture Prep.

Luke Manack got things started for Coram Deo on a 4-yard run to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

Mercy tied the game up at 7 each, but Emmanual Jackson caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from Manack to regain the lead for Coram Deo.

Prep kicked a field goal, and Coram Deo came right back and scored on a 15-yard run from Manack to give the Lions a 21-10 first quarter lead.

In the second, Aspen Hang scored on a 3-yard run to extend Coram Deo’s lead, but the Royals answered with a touchdown of their own and the score was 27-17 at the break.

Myles Allen caught a 37-yard pass from Manack early in the third quarter to make it 34-17 Coram Deo before Culture Prep kicked another field goal to bring the game back to within two touchdowns.

Manack then broke a 30-yard touchdown run to make the score 41-24 Lions at the end of three, and a 31-yard Manack keeper gave Coram Deo a 47-24 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Manack finished the game with 342 all purpose yards and 6 touchdowns, and defensively, Cole Murray finished the game with 6 tackles, 3 tackles for loss and a sack.

Coram Deo (2-2, 0-0) will play at 7 p.m. on Sept. 26 at Founders Classical Academy.