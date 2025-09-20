City of Justin Update – September 2025

As we welcome September in Justin, I am reminded once again of what an exciting time it is for our community. Our city is growing in meaningful ways while working hard to preserve the character and history that make Justin such a special place to call home.

One of the most important steps we are taking right now is the formation of the Old Town Planning Committee. This dedicated group of community members and stakeholders is helping to guide the development of the Old Town Plan. The plan will serve as a roadmap for the future of our historic Old Town and the Hwy 156 corridor, balancing the spirit of our past with the needs of the future.

The Old Town Plan will outline a shared vision for land use, transportation, parking and design standards. Each of these elements will be essential in ensuring that as we grow, we do so with intention, consistency and respect for our community’s roots combined with a vision for a successful future. This is not simply about planning for buildings or roads. It is about creating a vibrant, welcoming space where families, businesses and visitors alike can gather, invest and thrive. I am grateful for the many people who have stepped up to participate in this effort, and I look forward to sharing progress and updates with you in the months to come.

I also want to invite you to mark your calendars for a special community event. On Tuesday, Oct. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m., we will host National Night Out at City Hall. This free event is a wonderful opportunity to connect with neighbors, meet first responders and enjoy an evening of fun together. There will be treats, entertainment for all ages and plenty of time to simply celebrate being part of the Justin community. Bring your family and friends and let’s spend the evening strengthening the bonds that make our city strong.

As always, thank you for your commitment to Justin. Together we are building a community that honors its past, embraces its present and looks forward to an even brighter future.