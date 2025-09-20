Cultivating Community: Why Master Gardeners matter now more than ever

By Kim Wootton

The world has rediscovered the simple joy of gardening. What started during the pandemic as a way to find peaceful, family-friendly hobbies has grown into a powerful movement. From a single potted plant on a patio to a flourishing backyard garden, people are finding solace and satisfaction in connecting with nature. And it’s no surprise—science proves that gardening is good for us.

The National Center for Biotechnology Information has documented that gardening offers incredible health benefits. Gardens provide a place to boost mental health, reduce stress, and improve emotional well-being. Regular gardening can even lower your risk of depression, anxiety, obesity, and heart disease, all while increasing your sense of community and quality of life.

This is where the Denton County Master Gardener Association (DCMGA) comes in. We believe in the power of plants to change lives, and we’re looking for passionate people to join our mission. As a Master Gardener, you’ll be trained by leading horticultural experts, gaining the scientific knowledge and hands-on experience needed to truly make a difference. You’ll become a trusted resource and horticultural educator, helping others in your community avoid common gardening pitfalls and find success in their own green spaces.

Are you ready to share your passion and inspire a new generation of gardeners? The DCMGA Class of 2026 is looking for you! This is your chance to use your skills for a greater purpose, connect with like-minded individuals, and help your community thrive. Visit dcmga.com and click on “Become a Master Gardener” to apply. We can’t wait to meet you!

Our mission is to educate and inspire Denton County residents through research-based horticulture, to promote eco-friendly gardens and enduring landscapes that enrich our communities.

Happy Gardening!