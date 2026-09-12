Air taxi, autonomous flight program takes off at Fort Worth Alliance Airpot

Just beyond the southern border of Denton County, a multi-state program that could bring air taxis to the skies nationwide began its first phase of testing.

Project Nexus kicked off Thursday at AllianceTexas in far north Fort Worth with a showing of next-generation aircraft that could provide air taxi services in the future.

The testing program was granted to the Texas Department of Transportation by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy and the Federal Aviation Administration in March.

“We’re proud to lead the way in transportation innovation as we look to find new ways to connect the people of Texas,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Project Nexus is a first-of-its-kind opportunity to gather real-world data, improve safety and build a framework for how electric aircraft could one day connect people, goods and communities across the state.”

According to TxDOT, it could lead to urban air taxi services or enhance regional passenger transportation, cargo and logistics networks, emergency medical response operations, autonomous flight technologies or offshore and energy-sector transportation.

“Under President Trump, we are unlocking the future of flight and empowering innovators to build and test these exciting aircraft right here in the U.S.,” said Duffy. “Today marks another critical step in our work to reshape how people and products move for the better.”

The first phase was kicked off in Fort Worth, but tests will be done across the across the state and the nation including traditional aircraft, such as helicopters and fixed-wing planes.

Some manufacturers and operators took the chance to provide aircraft demonstrations.

Project Nexus hopes to create a scalable system that can connect urban centers, rural communities and neighboring states as advanced air mobility technology develops.

The initial flights will not carry passengers, but will collect data, validate routes and support the safe development of future advanced air mobility operations.

“Texas has always understood that transportation is about more than moving people and goods. It is about connecting opportunity,” said Texas Transportation Commissioner Steven D. Alvis. “Project Nexus puts Texas at the forefront of a transformational moment in aviation. Thanks to projects like these and the vision of Governor Greg Abbott, we are helping build a safer, more connected and more prosperous future for Texans and for the country. This will help ensure our transportation system continues to meet the needs of a growing state and a growing economy.”

In addition to Duffy, Alvis and TxDOT’s Williams, Senator Ted Cruz was also at the launch.

“In Texas, we don’t wait for the future to arrive, we build it. The Lone Star State is pushing the boundaries by testing the next generation of aircraft through Project Nexus,” said Cruz. “I want to thank President Trump and Secretary Duffy for their leadership and decisive action. These technologies will connect communities, expand access to jobs and services, and strengthen supply chains. What starts in Texas will help shape the future of aviation throughout the entire country.”

According to TxDOT, the next phases will involve testing for medical and cargo logistics, such as transporting critical medical supplies or organs between rural facilities and urban medical centers in Austin and San Antonio.

The final phase involves passengers in “air taxi” flights across the Texas triangle.