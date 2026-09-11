High School Football Scoreboard

Waxahachie 44, Guyer 30

Guyer knew it would have its hands full Thursday night against Waxahachie, and the Indians proved to be a little too much.

The Wildcats scored first when Braylon Moss returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown with 7:09 remaining in the first quarter.

Waxahachie tied the game with a touchdown of its own, but Guyer came right back when Jayden Thomas broke a 60-yard run to make it 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Andrew Johnson kicked a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter to extend Guyer’s lead to 10, but the Indians answered with a touchdown to pull within three points with 4:28 remaining in the first half.

Waxahachie took its first lead of the game in the third quarter to make it 21-17, but Johnson drilled a 44-yard field goal to pull the Wildcats within a point.

Waxahachie responded with another touchdown and a successful 2-point conversion to take a 29-20 lead.

With 35 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Johnson kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 29-23.

The Indians extended their lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter before Guyer’s defense came up big again when Tristan Shelton returned a fumble 6 yards for a touchdown to pull the Wildcats within seven.

Waxahachie tacked on another touchdown with 1:24 remaining to close out the victory.

Guyer (2-1, 0-0) has a bye next week before opening district play at 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at home against Frisco Wakeland.

Arlington Lamar 33, Northwest 15

Northwest struggled early against Arlington Lamar on Thursday night, falling 33-15 to drop to 0-3 in non-district play.

The Vikings got on the board first and led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter following a missed PAT.

Lamar extended its lead to 13-0 with 7:41 remaining in the second quarter and scored again before halftime to make it 20-0.

The Vikings added two more scores in the third quarter before Caris Sela got Northwest on the board with a 2-yard touchdown run to make it 33-7.

Early in the fourth quarter, Sela scored again on a 19-yard run, and Mark Hartman connected with Jake Miller for a successful 2-point conversion to make it 33-15.

The Texans rallied but were unable to complete the comeback.

Sela finished with 85 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Northwest (0-3, 0-0) will open district play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at home against Boswell.

Please check back tonight for more local scores!