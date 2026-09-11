Southern Denton County students named National Merit semifinalists

Each year, students across the United States apply to be named National Merit Scholars, which often times comes with a nice scholarship.

Southern Denton County was well-represented among 16,000 semifinalists, which were announced Wednesday.

The following local students are one step closer to gaining the title of National Merit Scholar.

Argyle ISD

Nuojuan Jin

Saathvik Pakhala

Denton ISD

Ryan High School

Rebecca M. Serna

William H. Taylor

Lewisville ISD

Flower Mound High School

Eklavya Agrawal

Luke S. Carter

Shiven S. Diwakar

Joel M. Han

Ethan D. Hjelm

Audrey S. Hong

Haider A. Kazmi

Advik Kishore

Aanya S. Krishnakumar

Landon D. Luttenegger

Sivan Manikandan

Akshath S. Manne

Lauren E. Miller

Meer P. Parekh

Irene S. Park

Marsela Polotska

Mihika Rajeev

Nihal Rajesh

Anvitha Rayala

Rijoy Sarkar

Adhitya Sundar

Meghna Umesh

Amogh M. Vinaykumar

Kaviya Vinoth Kumar

Hebron High School:

Sania A. Abraham

Maryam A. Aziz

Kevin Bino George

Christian L. George

Elodie L. Hamm

Reese Johnson

Kornel Kalman

Kason J. Kilgore

Ethan Kim

Gavin A. McCain

Siyona J. Mehta

Vedanth Mukkamalla

Shaan S. Reddy

Joshua W. Tsimberg

Marcus High School

Joshua M. Ashman

Anjali Bose

Cheyenne N. Davila-Juarez

Anoushka A. Kolatkar

Anslin M. Sibin

Private/Homeschool/Academies

Sean D. Crabtree of Flower Mound, Coram Dao Academy

Tanmay Vasudeva of Lewisville, Texas Virtual Academy of Hallsville

Texas Academy of Mathematics and Science at UNT

Aishwarya Anand

Rishit Anand

Anush Bindlish

Gurtaj Boparai

Wendy Chen

Gregory Daley

Kaushik Duddala

Fay Gao

Ava Gu

Avin Gupta

Claire Hood

Adeline Huang

Elizabeth Jiang

Amelia Johnston

Siddharth Kakumanu

Ansh Kapadia

Shreyas Karumudi

Sriprajnav Koduri

Yuen Hei Jamie Law

Larry Lee

Eireen Liao

Chloe Lu

Jessica Luo

Sai Serena Metta

Isabelle Mueller

Aayush Pal

Rohan Pandey

Sravya Pilla

Pranay Pottipati

Varun Puttagunta

Nithyashri Ramesh

Aman Roy

Aryan Shah

Viraj Shrivastava

Nihitha Valagonda

Nikhil Verma

Samuel Wu

Jeffrey Xu

More than 15,000 of the semifinalists are expected to move on to the finalist level, and will be announced in February. According to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, 6,700 scholarships worth $24 million will be awarded in Spring 2027.

The road to a 2027 National Merit Scholarship started when 1.2 million juniors from 20,000 high schools entered the program by taking the 2025 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which served as an initial screen of program entrants.

The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors.

According to NMSC, three types of scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2027. Each finalist will compete for one of 2,500 scholarships worth $2,500, which will be awarded on a state-representational basis.

About 700 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 120 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria.

In addition, about 140 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 3,500 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.

The scholarship winners for 2027 will be announced from April through July.

A good number of students from southern Denton County earned scholarships from NMSC in 2026.