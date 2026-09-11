Marcus High students help community dive into STEM

A group of Marcus High School students are sharing their love and knowledge of STEM to the younger generations of the community.

The Marcus STEMsters, as they’re called, organize programs and events that give young members of the community a chance to get hands-on experience with science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

While only being started toward the end of the 2025-2026 school year, the program is already gaining some momentum and planning events around Flower Mound.

The STEMsters team will host an event at the Flower Mound Public Library where kids can work on projects, but also make connections.

According to the town, it will be a “Marshmallow Catapult” event designed for kids in grades Kindergarten up to fifth grade. Participants will get the chance to make marshmallow catapults while exploring the basics of kinetic and potential energy.

That event filled up days after it was posted, but the STEMsters also plan to make stops at daycares and other education centers.

When teaching the kids, the STEMsters go over math and science topics, as well as projects that help kids better understand physics and engineering concepts.

The members love getting to put together slingshots, catapults and zoetropes (a way to create animations pre-film), but the best part is seeing the kids enjoy the experience.

“We get to do a lot more than you would in a classroom, and it’s a great way for students to build connections with each other,” said Anjali Bose, the vice president of the Marcus STEMsters. “And we’re all very passionate about the subjects we teach, so it’s exciting to see the next generation learn these concepts in a fun way.”

Marcus’ members are part of a larger organization that is student-led from top to bottom. The Marcus chapter is one of 11 in Texas.

It’s an impressive feat that the Marcus chapter is excited to bring to the community.

“We didn’t really have something like this growing up, so being able to help the younger generation explore this and figure out what they’re interested in is great,” said Ruhika Aleti, the president of Marcus’ chapter.

Marcus’ PR Manager Mahi Jain said one of the best parts is seeing older kids showing some leadership initiative and helping the younger kids at some events.

The STEMsters program has become more than just a student club, it is a nationwide, student-led nonprofit organization that aims to help further educate younger students in a unique fashion.

“It’s really valuable, especially when students are the ones stepping up to help younger kids,” said Amie Bui of Silver Creek High School in California and the fundraising director of STEMsters’ executive team. “I think it’s very impactful that we are student-led and are still able to sustain an organization like this.”

With the school year underway, many students are trying to balance class, social lives, extracurriculars and sometimes work. Bui said they have seen nothing but hard work from their volunteers and chapters.

“The workload is heavy, and people are putting their all into this,” she said. “It’s amazing that we have people willing to balance everything in their lives as well as putting their time into something that helps give back to their community.”

STEMsters members can qualify for volunteer hours with their work, and the organization says it’s also a nice addition to the resume while engaging with the community.

To learn more about Marcus’ STEMsters, follow the group on Instagram.