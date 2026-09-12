Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On June 18, a resident reported that a cow and calf had been stolen from a pasture. The suspect allegedly backed a truck to the fence line, lured the cattle with fresh grass and made off with the pair. Authorities are trying to steer the investigation in the right direction.

On June 19, FIFA World Cup fever apparently arrived at Argyle’s new Tom Thumb when an international visitor cracked open an alcoholic beverage while shopping. He apologized, saying he wasn’t aware of Texas law. Since his wife was driving and he wasn’t causing a scene, officers gave him a verbal warning.

On June 20, a Jeep driver reportedly sped through traffic on I-35W and forced another vehicle off the road. Despite the Texas heat, cooler heads prevailed after the driver apologized to the motorist he cut off while trying to make his exit.

On June 22, a resident on vacation received a home security alert showing a barefoot man approaching the house. It turned out the shoeless food delivery driver simply had the wrong address.

On June 23, a suspicious person was reported shining a flashlight around a building after dark. She explained she had rescued several baby bunnies earlier and was checking to see if any more needed help. She even had bunny photos on her phone to prove it. Officers quickly hopped to the same conclusion.

Also on June 23, a local pilot experienced some turbulence after someone broke into his vehicle and stole aviation equipment.

On June 25, officers spotted a vehicle traveling more than 90 mph on Hwy 377. Before they could catch up, the driver crashed into a home in Denton. The man had recently been released from prison, and a cell is likely where he crashed next.

On June 27, three adventurous goats escaped their pasture and began bleating a path down FM 407. Officers rounded them up and escorted the escape artists back home before things got too baaad.

On June 28, officers rescued eight ducklings that became trapped in a resident’s swimming pool without ruffling any feathers.

Also on June 28, a speeding driver was stopped in town and found to have an outstanding warrant. Ironically, the driver was rushing to deliver food. After making the arrest, Argyle officers completed the special delivery.

On June 30, two teenagers were caught damaging a resident’s Pride sign. The homeowner declined to press charges, asking only that the parents replace the sign. The only thing hurt was their pride.

Police say vehicle burglars have been making the rounds in the area. Residents are encouraged to lock their vehicles, remove valuables and keep any remaining items out of sight.