Free battery recycling event set for Nov. 14 at Guyer High School

Residents looking to clear out old cellphones, laptops and other rechargeable electronics can dispose of them safely and free of charge during a lithium-ion battery recycling event Saturday, Nov. 14, at Guyer High School in Denton.

The Pilot Knob Rotary Club is partnering with Advanced Placement environmental science students at Guyer High School and teachers Stephanie Riley and Jill Best-Sampson to host the event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the school, 7501 Teasley Lane.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwanted rechargeable devices containing lithium-ion batteries, including cellphones, laptops, tablets, power tools, electric toothbrushes, wireless headphones and gaming controllers.

Batteries do not need to be removed from devices before recycling, but organizers remind residents to erase personal information from phones, computers and other electronics before dropping them off.

The event is intended to help keep potentially hazardous batteries out of landfills while recovering valuable materials that can be reused in new products.

Lithium-ion batteries contain critical minerals such as lithium, copper, nickel and cobalt. Recycling technology can recover up to 95% of these materials, allowing them to be reused in new batteries and other products.

Despite their value, fewer than 5% of small rechargeable lithium-ion battery devices are recycled, according to information provided by event organizers. Millions of unused devices remain stored in homes, where aging or damaged batteries can pose safety risks.

The Rotary Club and students are working with Andrew Siegel, operator of Junkluggers of Greater Dallas, a junk removal company that emphasizes environmentally responsible disposal, recycling and reuse.

Organizers said the event will accept only lithium-ion batteries and consumer rechargeable devices. Single-use alkaline batteries will not be accepted.

Residents with questions can contact Mike Weaver at 940-391-9614 or [email protected].

For more information about the Pilot Knob Rotary Club, visit pilotknobrotary.com.