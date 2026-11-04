Election Results: Denton County Republicans hold their own amid blue wave across Texas

Texas underwent a shocking political flip after Tuesday’s election results, and Denton County played a unique role.

Southern Denton County voters unseated two Republican incumbents and favored Democrats in several marquee statewide races Tuesday, while keeping County Judge Andy Eads and much of the area’s Republican delegation in office.

Democrat Denise Wooten defeated state Rep. Ben Bumgarner in House District 63, and Democrat Candace Valenzuela ousted Precinct 2 Commissioner Kevin Falconer.

The split results also gave Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa the edge among Denton County voters in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, respectively. Those totals reflect votes cast in Denton County, not statewide results.

Wooten received 37,292 votes, or 51.06%, to Bumgarner’s 35,738 votes, or 48.94%, winning by 1,554 votes.

“I’ve been blessed to serve in the greatest legislature in the union,” Bumgarner wrote on social media. “It was an honor and a pleasure to give back to my community. I thank God, my family and my team for the work and bills we passed in the last four years.”

Valenzuela defeated Falconer with 46,289 votes, or 52.58%, to his 41,753 votes, or 47.42%.

Republicans retain key seats

Eads won another term as county judge with 192,497 votes, or 50.77%, defeating Democrat Nick Pappas, who received 186,654 votes, or 49.23%. The margin was 5,843 votes.

“Thank you, Denton County. I am incredibly grateful and humbled by the trust you’ve placed in me to continue serving as your judge,” Eads wrote on social media.

“As we look ahead, I remain committed to serving every resident of Denton County, regardless of how you voted. Our challenges and opportunities are shared, and there is still important work ahead of us.”

Republican David Wylie won the Precinct 4 commissioner’s race with 58,161 votes, or 55.35%, defeating Democrat Stephanie Draper, who received 46,919 votes, or 44.65%.

“The voters of Denton County Precinct 4 chose us to get things done. Now it is time to get to work on the roads and other issues facing the county,” Wylie said in a statement. “I look forward to working with County Judge Andy Eads and the other members of the Commissioner’s Court to keep Denton County a great place to live and raise our families.”

U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill also won reelection in District 26, receiving 169,312 votes, or 53.27%. Democrat Steven Shook received 144,439 votes, or 45.44%, and Libertarian Phil Gray received 4,088 votes, or 1.29%.

Gill’s victory followed a comfortable win in 2024, though this year’s contest ended with a narrower margin.

Texas House delegation sees one change

Republican state Reps. Richard Hayes, Andy Hopper and Mitch Little retained their seats, while Wooten’s victory flipped District 63 to Democratic control.

In District 57, Hayes received 40,254 votes, or 50.64%, defeating Democrat Ray Stith, who received 37,335 votes, or 46.97%. Libertarian Darren Hamilton received 1,900 votes, or 2.39%.

“Thank you HD57 for your trust,” Hayes wrote on social media. “It’s an honor to keep serving you as your state representative. I remain committed to delivering on policies that keep TX strong.”

Hopper won District 64 with 45,572 votes, or 54.55%, to Democrat Julie Evans’ 37,970 votes, or 45.45%. Although Hopper trailed Evans by nearly 10,000 votes in Denton County, his support in Wise County was enough to secure the districtwide victory.

In District 65, Little received 47,256 votes, or 52.99%, defeating Democrat Detrick DeBurr, who received 41,926 votes, or 47.01%.

“The voters of District 65 and the good Lord have seen fit to let me keep serving you, and I intend to do that with excellence,” Little wrote on social media.

Democrats prevail in several countywide tallies

Talarico carried Denton County in the U.S. Senate race with 211,266 votes, or 53.32%, to Republican Ken Paxton’s 177,859 votes, or 44.89%. Libertarian Ted Brown received 6,834 votes, or 1.72%.

In the governor’s race, Hinojosa received 199,625 votes, or 50.29%, in Denton County, ahead of Republican Greg Abbott’s 191,413 votes, or 48.22%. Libertarian Pat Dixon received 5,634 votes, or 1.42%.

Democrats also led the county’s vote totals for lieutenant governor, attorney general and railroad commissioner, while Republican Don Huffines held a 184-vote edge in the comptroller’s race.

Denton County results in those contests were:

Lieutenant governor: Democrat Vikki Goodwin received 195,793 votes, or 49.58%; Republican Dan Patrick received 189,464, or 47.97%; Libertarian Anthony Cristo received 6,482, or 1.64%; and Green Party candidate Kevin McCormick received 3,102, or 0.79%. Attorney general: Democrat Nathan Johnson received 196,793 votes, or 50.19%; Republican Mayes Middleton received 189,394, or 48.30%; and Libertarian Tom Oxford received 5,945, or 1.52%. Comptroller: Huffines received 191,932 votes, or 48.87%; Democrat Sarah Eckhardt received 191,748, or 48.83%; Libertarian V. Alonzo Echavarria-Garza received 6,444, or 1.64%; and Green Party candidate Shehla Faizi received 2,582, or 0.66%. Railroad commissioner: Democrat Jon Rosenthal received 194,504 votes, or 49.87%; Republican Bo French received 187,651, or 48.11%; and Libertarian Arthur DiBianca received 7,890, or 2.02%.



Voters in several local communities also decided propositions affecting alcohol sales and sales taxes dedicated to road maintenance.